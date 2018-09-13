Comparing Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) & The Competition

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE: BEDU) is one of 43 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ competitors have a beta of 0.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.2% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 14.37% 12.61% 7.75% Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Competitors -10.05% -24.98% -4.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $201.61 million $26.11 million 46.32 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Competitors $505.28 million $24.86 million 10.57

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Competitors 175 713 800 24 2.39

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.80%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 26.82%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

