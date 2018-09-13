Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.97. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 37107 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SID shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were paid a $0.1618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s previous special dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

