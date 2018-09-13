Commonwealth Bank of Australia Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lessened its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCE. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCE opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Coca-Cola European Partners’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3008 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

CCE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

