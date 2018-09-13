Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires Shares of 13,840 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,234,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,103,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,426,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,197,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,033.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $614,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.