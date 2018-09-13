Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.55.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,173,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,561 shares of company stock worth $2,563,616 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.