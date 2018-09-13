Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $1,135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $2,696,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $603.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.24 and a 1 year high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.80% and a net margin of 13.52%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $625.55.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.37, for a total value of $2,674,925.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,925.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,836 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,358 shares of company stock worth $10,744,204 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

