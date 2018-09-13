Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in FirstEnergy by 206.1% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,285,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,442,000 after purchasing an additional 703,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 682.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 102,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 89,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,989,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,340,000 after purchasing an additional 125,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

FE opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

