Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

RNP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.22. 52,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,719. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

