Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 290,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,499. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

