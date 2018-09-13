Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (INB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of INB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 86,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,315. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in ADR securities. The fund also makes its investments in other close ended funds.

