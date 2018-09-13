Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $917,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $50,081,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $6,665,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,638,312 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $131,884,000 after buying an additional 126,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.1% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $63,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.