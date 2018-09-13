CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COBZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Hovde Group cut shares of CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.
Shares of NASDAQ COBZ opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. CoBiz Financial has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
In other CoBiz Financial news, insider Jeremy Lindner sold 4,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $97,814.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in CoBiz Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CoBiz Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 143,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CoBiz Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoBiz Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CoBiz Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
About CoBiz Financial
CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.
