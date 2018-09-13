CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COBZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Hovde Group cut shares of CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ COBZ opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. CoBiz Financial has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. equities research analysts expect that CoBiz Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoBiz Financial news, insider Jeremy Lindner sold 4,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $97,814.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in CoBiz Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CoBiz Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 143,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CoBiz Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoBiz Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CoBiz Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

