CNX Resources (CNX) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $15.06. CNX Resources shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 3636546 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 284,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 96,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,466,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after buying an additional 178,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

