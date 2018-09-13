Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Playtech (PTEC)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 820 ($10.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.07) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Playtech to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.33) to GBX 650 ($8.47) in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 700 ($9.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 1,040 ($13.55) to GBX 1,125 ($14.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 883.36 ($11.51).

Shares of Playtech stock opened at GBX 492.70 ($6.42) on Monday. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($8.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.29).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Mor Weizer Weizer bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 539 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £296,450 ($386,153.45).

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

