Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc (HLG)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Hailiang Education Group worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hailiang Education Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hailiang Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hailiang Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hailiang Education Group by 150.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hailiang Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,889,000. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLG opened at $68.75 on Thursday. Hailiang Education Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $88.92.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates eight centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Private High School, Tianma Experimental School, Hailiang Art Middle School, Hailiang International Kindergarten, Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the People's Republic of China.

