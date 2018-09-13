Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

FCPT stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 59.38%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

