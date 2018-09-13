Cision (CISN) Shares Gap Down to $16.42

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $16.42. Cision shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 6027207 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CISN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.15.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cision had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cision Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,591,523.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $3,536,709.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CISN. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Cision during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cision Company Profile (NYSE:CISN)

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

