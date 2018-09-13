CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,748 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $90,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $139.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.34.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.