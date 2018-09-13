China Fund Inc (CHN) Stake Boosted by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 48.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,649 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in China Fund were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Fund by 243.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 836,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 136,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of China Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,335,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,795,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of China Fund stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. China Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

In related news, Director Richard Silver acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation, which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in equity securities of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People’s Republic of China (China); of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive over 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have approximately 50% of their assets, in China, and constituting direct equity investments in companies organized in China.

