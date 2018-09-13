Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $33.87 Million in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,201,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,867,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,255,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,233,000 after purchasing an additional 452,837 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,514,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,093,000 after purchasing an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,597,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,669 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,892,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,477,000 after purchasing an additional 221,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.43 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

