Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.18

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.18 and last traded at $119.53, with a volume of 57296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 43.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,816,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,645,000 after buying an additional 1,405,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,581,000 after buying an additional 53,263 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,045,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,644,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,590,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,346,000 after buying an additional 868,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,455.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,486,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,921,000 after buying an additional 2,327,068 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.