Cerus Co. (CERS) CFO Sells $20,148.92 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 2,783 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $20,148.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Dennis Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, Kevin Dennis Green sold 50,000 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Kevin Dennis Green sold 2,783 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $19,369.68.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 82.60% and a negative net margin of 76.37%. Cerus’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Cerus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

