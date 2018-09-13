Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $3.60 to $4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

CRNT stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.15.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.61 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 38.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

