Centaure Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CEN)

Centaure (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 152.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Centaure has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,317.00 worth of Centaure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaure token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and IDEX. In the last seven days, Centaure has traded 161.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051031 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000631 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000910 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Fire Lotto (FLOT) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Centaure Profile

CEN is a token. Centaure’s total supply is 34,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Centaure is /r/Centaure and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Centaure is centaure.io . Centaure’s official Twitter account is @CentaureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaure is medium.com/@centauretoken

Centaure Token Trading

Centaure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

