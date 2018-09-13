CEEK VR 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $126,737.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and IDEX. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $126,737.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR’s genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,247,244 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

