Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUN. ValuEngine cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “$59.25” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $58.00 price target on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,243,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 2,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,764. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -24.04. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $380.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 2,149.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

