Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,637.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1,391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $872,261.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a one year low of $91.10 and a one year high of $138.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

