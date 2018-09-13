CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Insider Chris Spurio Sells 35,841 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Chris Spurio sold 35,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $853,374.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 49.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,269 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,199,000 after acquiring an additional 45,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,129,000 after acquiring an additional 366,511 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 5.1% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,694,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,182,000 after acquiring an additional 129,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CBIZ by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, litigation support, federal and state governmental healthcare compliance, valuation services, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

