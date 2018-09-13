Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Cavco Industries worth $27,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cavco Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cavco Industries by 35.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $7,628,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $248.85 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.75 and a 12-month high of $255.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.57. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Craig Hallum set a $230.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Charles E. Lott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.60, for a total transaction of $489,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,923. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.44, for a total transaction of $2,822,765.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,739 shares in the company, valued at $125,687,365.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.