Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,248,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $62,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 105.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,935 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,719,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,558,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,880,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,014,000 after buying an additional 736,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,082,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,696,000 after buying an additional 645,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $58,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,777. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRZO opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.20. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRZO. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.