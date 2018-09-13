CarGurus Inc (CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Jason Trevisan sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $1,572,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Jason Trevisan sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,065,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,022. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.84 million. sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,629,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CarGurus by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 321.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $53.00 target price on CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

