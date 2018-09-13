Cardlytics (CDLX) Given Buy Rating at SunTrust Banks

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We hosted CDLX mgt for an NDR this week, during which mgt provided more color around the state of the business following 2Q earnings on 8/14, and progress on the all-important JPM Fargo relationships. As a digital ad channel designed to be bot and fraud proof with attractive ROI, CDLX is gaining enough scale with users and becoming a more relevant platform for advertisers, in our view. The focus now is on-boarding these two new partners while aggressively expanding the sales force to sell the growing ad inventory. We remain positive on CDLX and see ample opportunity for growth. Becoming The Industry Consolidator.””

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.17.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $29,853.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $27,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,194 shares of company stock valued at $107,308.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

