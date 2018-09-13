Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) & Haemonetics (HAE) Critical Review

Cardiovascular Systems (NYSE: HAE) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and Haemonetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 4 4 0 2.50 Haemonetics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Haemonetics has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.91%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Haemonetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems 0.79% 1.36% 0.88% Haemonetics 2.45% 15.00% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Haemonetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $217.04 million 6.01 $1.71 million $0.05 778.40 Haemonetics $903.92 million 6.36 $45.57 million $1.87 59.52

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Haemonetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiovascular Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Cardiovascular Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. The company also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, it offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; OrthoPAT, a perioperative autotranfusion system for orthopedic procedures; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.