Carbonite Inc (CARB) Position Cut by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,299 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.24% of Carbonite worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Carbonite in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Carbonite in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Carbonite in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Carbonite in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carbonite by 56.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carbonite from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carbonite from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carbonite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ CARB opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. Carbonite Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.89 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 46.67%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cassandra Hudson sold 1,419 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $49,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 14,480 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $625,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 742,222 shares of company stock worth $27,946,797. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

