Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 156,326 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 74.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,326 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 375.0% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 558.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4,836.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 142,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $757,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,440.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $97,377.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,402.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,787 shares of company stock worth $6,276,276. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.61.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

