Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $9.77 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. HSBC set a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.