Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Vital Therapies (VTL) a $18.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) in a report released on Sunday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vital Therapies’ FY2018 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

“: We reiterate the Overweight rating and $18 PT for VTL stock. We believe ELAD could be an important treatment for severe alcoholic hepatitis (sAH) and view forthcoming release of top-line data from the VTL-308 trial as a major stock-moving event. We view the release as a binary event but acknowledge that there may be some possibility for equivocal results to emerge. Any outcome other than unequivocally positive data will not be positive for the stock, in our opinion.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vital Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Vital Therapies stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Vital Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.16.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. research analysts anticipate that Vital Therapies will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vital Therapies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,077,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 91,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vital Therapies by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,310 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,502,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Vital Therapies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Vital Therapies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 607,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

