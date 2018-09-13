Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Receives $216.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,792,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,467 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 79.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,034,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,598,000 after purchasing an additional 303,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 234.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 271,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $41,368,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $206.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,223. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $211.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

