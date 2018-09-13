Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Receives $121.33 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of CM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,162. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $1.0412 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,764,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,628,000 after buying an additional 762,791 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 131,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 260,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,978,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

