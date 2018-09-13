Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT) by 751.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 108,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 20.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 152.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the period.

NYSE HYT opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, which are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, are considered by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

