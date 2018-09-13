Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Apache by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apache by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,960 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 293,854 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,511,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Apache by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 435,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,843 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

In other Apache news, CEO John J. Christmann acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,866.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dominic Ricotta sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $152,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,808.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Apache in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Apache to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apache from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

APA opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.