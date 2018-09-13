Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (ABCD) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) by 126.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Learning Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABCD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 123,723 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCD opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of -0.78. Cambium Learning Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.97 million. Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a net margin of 27.45%. sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Learning Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

In other Cambium Learning Group news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $66,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

