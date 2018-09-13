Callaway Golf (ELY) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.79

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 39249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $396.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

In related news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $473,214.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,448.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.