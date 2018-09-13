Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $181.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.46.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $8,960,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 342,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 319,906 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 613.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 263,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,456 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 193,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

