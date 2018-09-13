California Water Service Group (CWT) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.41% of California Water Service Group worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

CWT stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $172.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

