California Resources (CRC) Bonds Trading 0.8% Higher

An issue of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) bonds rose 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8% coupon and will mature on December 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $89.44 and were trading at $90.13 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Imperial Capital set a $41.00 price objective on California Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,541. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87. California Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. equities analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $427,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $216,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

