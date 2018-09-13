Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 167,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVPT. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter worth $101,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the second quarter worth $129,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter worth $139,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter worth $167,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVPT. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelport Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

TVPT opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.77 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In related news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

