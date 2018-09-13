Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,483,000 after purchasing an additional 373,639 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 786,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 302,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

NYSE ESL opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $96.95.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Esterline Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Esterline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In related news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.