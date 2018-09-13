Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 8,700 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 54,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 50,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,326 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

PAYX opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.84%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $428,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,336.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $31,807.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,911.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,559 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,054 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

