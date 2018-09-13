BT Group (BTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group (LON:BTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 296.88 ($3.87).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, June 25th.

About BT Group

